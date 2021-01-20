PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.64

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.64 and last traded at $42.84, with a volume of 363989 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in PolyOne by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 406,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 93,727 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of PolyOne in the second quarter worth $333,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 14.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 84,212.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 397,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after buying an additional 396,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PolyOne by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

