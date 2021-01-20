PolypuX (PUX) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 20th. PolypuX has a total market cap of $125,628.95 and $648.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PolypuX has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One PolypuX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00046674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00120158 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00072335 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.26 or 0.00257199 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00064843 BTC.

About PolypuX

PolypuX’s genesis date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

PolypuX Token Trading

PolypuX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolypuX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolypuX using one of the exchanges listed above.

