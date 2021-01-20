POPCHAIN Price Tops $0.0003 (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. Over the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One POPCHAIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. POPCHAIN has a market cap of $275,620.79 and $35.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get POPCHAIN alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00063783 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

POPCHAIN Token Profile

POPCHAIN (CRYPTO:PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org . POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain . POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POPCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for POPCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POPCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.