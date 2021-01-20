Port Erin Biopharma Investments (LON:PEBI) Trading Up ∞

Shares of Port Erin Biopharma Investments Ltd (LON:PEBI) were up ∞ during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Approximately 8,294 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 43,123 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.50.

About Port Erin Biopharma Investments (LON:PEBI)

Port Erin Biopharma Investments Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in investments in equity and equity related products. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

