Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Trading Up 7.8%

Shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) were up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.52 and last traded at $9.36. Approximately 526,917 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 332,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

A number of analysts have commented on PSTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $578.64 million and a PE ratio of -1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTX. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $43,281,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $11,097,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $8,473,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $8,218,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $6,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.09% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases.

