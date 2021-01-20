Poseidon Network (QQQ) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $283,358.00

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. During the last week, Poseidon Network has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. Poseidon Network has a market capitalization of $50.31 million and $283,358.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poseidon Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0228 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Poseidon Network alerts:

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00071686 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000072 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000159 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Poseidon Network

QQQ is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Poseidon Network is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . Poseidon Network’s official website is poseidon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Poseidon Network

Poseidon Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poseidon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poseidon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Poseidon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poseidon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.