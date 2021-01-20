PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCH. Raymond James upgraded PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of PCH opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.03. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $52.60.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCH. FMR LLC increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 38.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,496,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,485 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 48.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 26.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter valued at $402,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

