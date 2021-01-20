Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Shares Up 16.2%

Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) rose 16.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.41. Approximately 2,382,816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,415,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.31.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 150.85% and a negative net margin of 295.57%. The firm had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Precigen news, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $67,550.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 268,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 12,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $87,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 273,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,204.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,850 shares of company stock worth $580,696 over the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGEN. Third Security LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 84,021,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 152.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,750,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 59.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 403,960 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 15.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 557,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 72,613 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

