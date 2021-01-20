President Energy Plc (PPC.L) (LON:PPC) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

President Energy Plc (PPC.L) (LON:PPC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
LON:PPC traded down GBX 0.07 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1.83 ($0.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,330,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,067,300. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16. President Energy Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 4.25 ($0.06). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.03 million and a PE ratio of -0.24.
About President Energy Plc (PPC.L)
