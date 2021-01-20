President Energy Plc (PPC.L) (LON:PPC) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

President Energy Plc (PPC.L) (LON:PPC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

LON:PPC traded down GBX 0.07 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1.83 ($0.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,330,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,067,300. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16. President Energy Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 4.25 ($0.06). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.03 million and a PE ratio of -0.24.

About President Energy Plc (PPC.L)

President Energy Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds exploration assets in Argentina, the United States, and Paraguay. It also sells hydrocarbons. The company was formerly known as President Petroleum Company PLC and changed its name to President Energy Plc in September 2012.

