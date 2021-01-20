Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) Trading Down 6.3%

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) shares were down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $4.03. Approximately 509,030 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 182% from the average daily volume of 180,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72.

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.66 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Presidio Property Trust stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.21% of Presidio Property Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:SQFT)

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

