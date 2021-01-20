Preto Joseph Del Sells 4,000 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Tuesday, January 5th, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,663 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $128,090.30.

On Thursday, December 10th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $192,920.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,556 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $123,429.24.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $178,800.00.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Preto Joseph Del sold 7,401 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $323,497.71.

SPT stock traded up $2.54 on Wednesday, reaching $65.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,543. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $65.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.54.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.02 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.