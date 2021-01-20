PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) EVP Frank Ramon Diaz Sells 1,994 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) EVP Frank Ramon Diaz sold 1,994 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $191,463.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,767.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PriceSmart stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,965. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $102.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 0.93.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $877.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.37 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 24.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 53,714 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of December 04, 2020, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs.

