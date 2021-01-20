Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG) fell 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average is $15.23. The stock has a market cap of $56.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.32 million during the quarter. Prime Meridian had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 6.80%.

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest bearing and non-interest bearing, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.

