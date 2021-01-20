Primecoin Market Cap Reaches $1.41 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar. Primecoin has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $7,963.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0405 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Primecoin

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 34,813,419 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

