Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) CTO Sells $79,000.00 in Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,971,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,576,106.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $69,100.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $63,100.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $65,400.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $56,500.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $46,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Sean Kiewiet sold 5,185 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $14,103.20.

On Monday, October 26th, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,893 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $8,273.98.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,481 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $13,129.33.

NASDAQ PRTH traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.59. 152,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,867. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $510.20 million, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.76.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $108.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Priority Technology stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Priority Technology worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

