ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.71% of ProAssurance worth $6,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in ProAssurance by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in ProAssurance by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of ProAssurance stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.09. The stock had a trading volume of 10,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.99. ProAssurance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.12 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.69%.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

