PROG (NYSE:PRG) Trading Down 6%

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) shares dropped 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.95 and last traded at $55.09. Approximately 1,012,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 663,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.62.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PROG has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRG. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

