Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO reduced its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up 2.5% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Prologis were worth $30,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 29,834 shares during the period. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,392,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 36,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD opened at $98.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.45 and its 200-day moving average is $100.33. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLD. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

