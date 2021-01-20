ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.81.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research cut ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ProPetro to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 10,255.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,365 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. AJO LP lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 793,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 346,043 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 840,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 80,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 127,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 79,130 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. ProPetro has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $809.32 million, a PE ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 3.48.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $133.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.38 million. On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.