PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CAO Sells $45,301.77 in Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $45,301.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,656.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Scott William Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Scott William Cook sold 675 shares of PROS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $31,590.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Scott William Cook sold 1,302 shares of PROS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $62,886.60.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Scott William Cook sold 1,519 shares of PROS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $74,370.24.

Shares of NYSE:PRO traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.63. The stock had a trading volume of 206,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,750. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $67.29.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.01 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRO. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in PROS by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in PROS by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in PROS by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PROS by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in PROS by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 25,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

