PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CEO Andres Reiner Sells 7,914 Shares

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CEO Andres Reiner sold 7,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $351,144.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 928,946 shares in the company, valued at $41,217,334.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andres Reiner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Andres Reiner sold 4,444 shares of PROS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $207,979.20.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Andres Reiner sold 83,985 shares of PROS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,295.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Andres Reiner sold 9,450 shares of PROS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $468,436.50.

PRO stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.63. 206,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,750. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $67.29.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.01 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PROS by 70.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 30,043 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PROS by 97.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PROS by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,783,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,096,000 after buying an additional 123,138 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PROS by 11.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PROS by 12.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after buying an additional 32,964 shares during the last quarter.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

