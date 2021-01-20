PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) EVP Sells $271,854.99 in Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) EVP Roberto D. Reiner sold 6,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $271,854.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,987,454.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PROS stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.63. 206,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,750. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.51. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $67.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. PROS had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PROS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 154,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 79,229 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after buying an additional 32,964 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 24,592 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

