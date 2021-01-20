ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) Trading Up 1%

Shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) were up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $98.11 and last traded at $97.02. Approximately 27,251 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 28,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.02.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLIX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 318.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 85,245 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.