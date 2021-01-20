ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) Shares Up 0%

ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) shares shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.77 and last traded at $40.68. 242 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $40.66.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) by 56.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,933 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.