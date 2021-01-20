ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Position Trimmed by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) by 68.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,453 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 0.52% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWM. Symons Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 7.7% during the third quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 13.3% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWM opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.85. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $59.19.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

