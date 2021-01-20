ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Hits New 52-Week High at $120.58

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $120.58 and last traded at $120.52, with a volume of 17533 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.92.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.26 and its 200 day moving average is $96.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 39.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 125.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

