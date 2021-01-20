ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Sets New 52-Week High at $95.71

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $95.71 and last traded at $95.68, with a volume of 36261 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.57.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

