ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.37

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.37 and last traded at $74.37, with a volume of 1977 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.06.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the third quarter valued at about $487,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 26.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 224.5% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

