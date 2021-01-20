ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) by 400.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVXY. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 56.1% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000.

UVXY opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $135.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.48.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

