ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:UMDD) Trading Up 3.1%

ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:UMDD)’s share price were up 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $123.61 and last traded at $123.61. Approximately 4,919 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 9,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.95.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.79.

About ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:UMDD)

ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 (the Fund), seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is used measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. Companies are selected for inclusion in the Index by Standard & Poor’s based on adequate liquidity, appropriate market capitalization, financial viability and public float.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.