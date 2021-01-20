ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $194.05

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $194.05 and last traded at $193.61, with a volume of 129832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $185.06.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.79.
Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, January 6th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, January 20th.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:TQQQ)
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
