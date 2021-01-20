ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY) Shares Up 1.4%

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY)’s stock price shot up 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $103.98 and last traded at $101.80. 691,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 943,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.43.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URTY. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the third quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the third quarter worth about $904,000.

