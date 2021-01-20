ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Shares Up 4.1%

ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) shares traded up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.44 and last traded at $82.86. 3,414,287 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 4,904,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.59.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P500 in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000.

