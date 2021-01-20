ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Shares Down 0.7%

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD)’s stock price were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.49 and last traded at $46.15. Approximately 672,349 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 791,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.48.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.62.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas stock. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 5.66% of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

