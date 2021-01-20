ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:SZK) Trading Down 1.8%

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:SZK)’s share price were down 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.41 and last traded at $8.41. Approximately 1,787 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 2,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44.

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SZK)

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

