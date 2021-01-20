Prosper (PROS) Trading 29.5% Lower Today

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded down 29.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. In the last seven days, Prosper has traded flat against the dollar. One Prosper token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00002405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prosper has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and $2.61 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00044173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00118344 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00070855 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00258140 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00064417 BTC.

Prosper Profile

Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,891,300 tokens.

Buying and Selling Prosper

Prosper can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

