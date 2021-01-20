Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL) Shares Gap Up to $0.20

Shares of Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.22. Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 35,000 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.41 million and a PE ratio of -0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.19.

About Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL)

Prospero Silver Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

