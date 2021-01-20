Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) CEO Sells $611,211.60 in Stock

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $611,211.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,354. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:PTGX traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $24.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,219. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.59 million, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $25.65.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $13.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.00% and a negative net margin of 252.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Consonance Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,328,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 26.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,165,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 201.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,572,000 after purchasing an additional 771,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,420,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,084,000 after purchasing an additional 428,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 20.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,013,000 after purchasing an additional 414,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.