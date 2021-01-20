Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.30

Shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.30 and last traded at $19.90, with a volume of 51792 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

PTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.81.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $50,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 119,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 69,211 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 186,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,260,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTI)

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis. The company's lead product candidates for the treatment of CF include PTI-801, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) corrector agent; PTI-808, a CFTR potentiator; and PTI-428, a CFTR amplifier.

