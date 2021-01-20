Proton Token (PTT) Market Cap Achieves $148,375.66

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded down 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last week, Proton Token has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Proton Token has a market capitalization of $148,375.66 and approximately $160,793.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton Token token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Proton Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00058977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.84 or 0.00527816 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00042622 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,329.96 or 0.03860428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00013479 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00016386 BTC.

About Proton Token

Proton Token is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2018. Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,384,596,000 tokens. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Proton Token is www.proton.global

Buying and Selling Proton Token

Proton Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.