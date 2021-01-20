Provident Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the period. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned 0.77% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILTB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $338,000. Brio Consultants LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 210,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Verde Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 77,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period.

ILTB traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $74.52. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,135. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.08.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

