Provident Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,540 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 4.0% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $804,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $758,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BLV stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,230. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $90.70 and a 1-year high of $117.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.06.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.