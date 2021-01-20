Provident Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Provident Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.5% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financialcorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.59. The stock had a trading volume of 119,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,304,385. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.83 and its 200 day moving average is $78.94. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $101.68.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.