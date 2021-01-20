ProVise Management Group LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 286.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,639 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 581.3% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

IVW opened at $63.82 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $64.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.79.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

