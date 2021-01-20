ProVise Management Group LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 215.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $927,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 351.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000.

MGC opened at $134.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $77.64 and a 52-week high of $135.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.54 and its 200-day moving average is $123.39.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.