ProVise Management Group LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 69.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,276,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,534 shares during the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth $44,357,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth $40,422,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth $37,318,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 124.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,819,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.11.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average of $30.57.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

