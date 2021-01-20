ProVise Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 98.4% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $220,000. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $131.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.08. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $132.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

