ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 18,804 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 105.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,804 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 585.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $57.91 on Wednesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $59.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.44.

