ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 1,623 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,001 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,130 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,492,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,908,000 after acquiring an additional 75,018 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,403,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,231,000 after acquiring an additional 158,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,874,000 after buying an additional 71,834 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PM opened at $81.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.92.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Argus cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.31.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

