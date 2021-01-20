ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 2,050 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,416,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,116 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 18.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,073,000 after purchasing an additional 276,729 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,138,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,695,000 after purchasing an additional 254,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 26.6% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 832,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,246,000 after purchasing an additional 175,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

In related news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,200 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.72 per share, for a total transaction of $201,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,687.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Holder purchased 1,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPC opened at $99.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.17. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $108.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

